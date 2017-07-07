Latics discover Checkatrade opponents

Wigan Athletic have been drawn against north-west neighbours Blackpool FC and Accrington Stanley - along with a Premier League Under-21 side - in the group stage of the Checkatrade Trophy.

The identity of the Category One Under-21 side will be known next Wednesday, July 12, and will be one of the following clubs: Everton, Leicester, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Stoke, Sunderland and West Brom.

Latics have already been paired with Blackpool, who won promotion back to League One last term, in the first round of the Carabao (League) Cup.

The clash against Accrington will also be a reunion for new Latics boss Paul Cook, who used to play for the League Two outfit.