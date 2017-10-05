Latics duo up for awards

Wigan Athletic duo Micheal Jacobs and Dan Burn have been nominated for Player of the Month awards in September.

Winger Jacobs has been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Player of the Month Award, after the playmaker was influential in Wigan winning five of their seven matches.

Jacobs scored a stunning long range winner against his former club, Northampton Town, and was unfortunate that his effort against Peterborough United was declared a Steven Taylor own goal.

He faces Rotherham United striker, Kieffer Moore, Blackburn Rovers’ midfielder Richie Smallwood and Portsmouth striker Brett Pitman, with the winner set to be announced tomorrow.

Jacobs’ team-mate, and Wigan vice-captain Dan Burn, was nominated for the PFA Bristol Street Motors League One Player of the Month Award.

The 2016-17 Wigan Player of the Season has been vital and ever present in the Latics defence, helping the Latics keep five clean sheets in seven games in September.

Burn has formed a fantastic partnership with Chey Dunkley, and has played an imperative role of Wigan having the joint best defensive record in the English Football League.

Burn is up against Scunthorpe United’s Matt Gilks, formerly of Latics, Charlton’s Ricky Holmes, Peterborough United’s Jack Marriott, Rotherham United’s Kieffer Moore and Blackburn Rovers’ Charlie Mulgrew.

The winner will be announced over the course of the weekend, with a fan having an opportunity to present the winner with his award.