Latics face short trip to Fylde

Wigan Athletic have been handed a short trip trip to National League side AFC Fylde in the second round of the FA Cup.

Fylde, through to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history following a victory over Kidderminster, were paired with Paul Cook’s Latics when the second round draw was made live on BBC2 last night.

The draw is of special significance for Latics defender Luke Burke, who is currently on loan at Fylde.

“Can I play for both teams?” he tweeted, shortly after the draw.

The tie will take place on the weekend of Saturday, December 2 at Mill Farm.

Fylde’s ground has a capacity of 6,000, which surely won’t be anywhere near enough to satisfy demand.

Fellow non-League side Boreham Wood will also face former winners of the competition in the shape of Coventry, who lifted the cup in 1987. Coventry will be at home for the tie.

There were a total of 12 non-League sides in the draw. National League South Oxford City were drawn away to Notts County.

Seventh-tier Hereford, the lowest-ranked side through to the second round, will face either Chorley or Fleetwood after their tie on Monday night.

Leatherhead, who are ranked lower than Hereford, would go away to Wycombe if they win their replay against Billericay Town.