Latics fighting to hold on to Yanic

Wigan Athletic are bracing themselves for a fight to hold on to wing wizard Yanic Wildschut, with Championship rivals Derby and Norwich battling to lure him away from the DW Stadium.

Both the Rams and the Canaries are understood to have had bids of £4million rejected for the player, who joined Latics exactly 12 months ago from Middlesbrough for just £1million.

Since then, Wildschut has helped Latics win promotion from the third tier, being named in the League One ‘Team of the Year’ despite not having played the full campaign.

And he has rediscovered his top form since Warren Joyce replaced Gary Caldwell as manager in November.

All five of Wildschut’s five goals this term have come since November 28, although he is currently sidelined with a hamstring strain picked up in the win at Burton on January 14.

Latics are desperate to hold on to a player who Joyce has likened to Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford in terms of his acceleration and ability to change a game.

And the ball is now back in the court of Derby and Norwich - as well as any other suitors, who have until 11pm Tuesday night to make their move before the transfer window slams shut.

Norwich boss Alex Neil was asked about Wildschut in his post-match press conference on Saturday, although he played a textbook straight bat in return.

“The one thing I don’t like doing is commenting on other teams’ players,” said Neil.

“But we are trying to get lads in.”

Wildschut is unlikely to feature in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester United.

And Latics fans will be hoping they have not seen the last of the popular Dutchman in a blue-and-white shirt.