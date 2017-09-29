Latics guest column - Chey Dunkley!

It was great to get back to winning ways in midweek against Plymouth.

They made it very hard for us, even though they’re having a bit of a tough time at the moment.

We ended up having 20-odd shots, even though we only managed to score one goal, from the penalty spot.

Obviously we’d have loved to have scored more, but we take the three points and we move on to the next game.

In a game like that, from a defensive point of view, we’ve just got to make sure we keep the door closed at the back.

That way, if the worst comes to the worst, you walk away with a draw.

Patience is very much the word on a night like that, and you’ve got to keep your mind on the job.

When you don’t have too much to do, you don’t really feel like you’re in the game.

It’s easy to lose concentration in situations like that, which makes games like that difficult in their own right.

Personally, I try and keep up the lines of communication around me – with Sam Morsy, Dan Burn, Nathan Byrne.

I’m telling them to keep switched on, making sure I’m switched on, and just trying to see the game out.

It’s a totally different situation than at Peterborough last weekend.

They threw a lot of men forward, and we knew they’d do that.

It was a typical game of two halves to be honest.

We totally dominated the first half, we created a lot of clear-cut chances, but we knew – and they knew – that we’d left the door open to 1-0.

In the second half, they committed a lot of men forward, and if you keep knocking on the door, sooner or later you’re going to break through.

A lot was made of the scenes after the game, when Peterborough did a lap of honour in front of their fans.

As far as we’re concerned, we have to use stuff like that as motivation.

It’s not nice at all to see a team doing a lap of honour, or banging on the walls of the dressing room after the game, like they’ve won the Champions League.

But it’s the kind of thing that drives us on.

We know we are a scalp in this league. Everyone in the dressing room knows that.

We know other teams will raise their game 10 or 15 per cent when they play us.

And that probably goes for the likes of Blackburn and Charlton as well, some of the other so-called bigger sides.

We just have to stay focused, and carry on as normal, even though other teams are treating it as their cup final.

What was important for us was to bounce back as quickly as possible.

We were determined not to make it two defeats on the bounce – which we’ve not suffered so far.

And look at Peterborough – they beat us and then went to Oldham, who were bottom of the league, and lost 3-2.

Any team in this division can cause you a problem. They all have their strengths.

We’re up to second in the table now, and it’s nice to be able to look at the league and see yourselves up there.

Titles aren’t won in September, but it’s a good platform to build on.

On a personal note, I’m really enjoying my time here at Wigan.

I knew what I was coming into when I signed. I knew I’d face a fight for my place in a strong side.

Obviously I’m delighted to have got so many games under my belt so far has been great.

The one downside so far was the sending-off against Portsmouth.

I’ve spoken to the gaffer since, and he said it’s one of those things that shouldn’t really happen, and I have to learn from it.

It was a moment of madness, even though I didn’t touch their player.

He made a meal of it, he’s conned the ref, and he’s got away with it.

Having said that, I don’t hold it against him, I don’t hold a grudge.

I know the reaction from myself has given the ref a decision to make – whether it’s the right one or the wrong one.

I’m well aware of that, and I’ve paid the price by being forced to miss three games through suspension.

It’s a learning curve, and these things happen in football. Not everything goes according to plan.

Fortunately for me I’ve come through it, and I’m hoping it’s going to make me a better and a stronger player.

One thing you probably don’t know about me is my full name – Cheyenne Armani Keanu Roma Dunkley!

I think my parents were a little bit happy at having me...they didn’t know what to call me and got carried away!

My mum obviously liked Keanu Reeves as an actor.

Roma, I believe, actually came from the football club.

Armani is the only one I’m thinking: ‘Hmmm, I’m not too sure about that’.

But the rest is all right, I’m fine with it!

It’s one of them, I wouldn’t say it’s a claim to fame, but it’s a nice little story.

* Chey Dunkley was speaking to Paul Kendrick