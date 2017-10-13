Latics guest column - Gary Roberts

Six wins from seven games speaks volumes about the way it’s going.

It’s only two defeats since I’ve been here – and one of those, Peterborough, we should have got something.

Overall it’s a great run of results, with a chance to extend that this weekend against Southend.

We really had to dig in to pick up the win at Scunthorpe last Saturday.

They don’t concede many goals, we knew that.

But you look at some of the players we’ve got at the top end – Will Grigg, Gavin Massey, Nick Powell – you know you’re going to get chances and score goals.

The sending-off (of Lee Evans) levelled it a little bit, and sometimes you’ve got to dig in and roll up your sleeves.

And the lads showed they can handle that side of the game as well

I’ve played in this division a lot, and there will be games that will be a grind.

But this team has a little bit of everything – character, togetherness, and a willingness to fight for each other.

On a personal note, it was nice to get a start on the day, with Crackers (Michael Jacobs) being injured.

I’ve had to be patient since being here, with the lads at the top end of the pitch doing so well.

It’s a tough ask to break into such a good side, but all I can do is be ready to do well when called upon.

I knew what I was coming in to, and it’s a challenge for me to break in.

Whether you’re in the side or on the bench, you’ve got to do as well as you can and put your own case for inclusion.

Next up for us is Southend, and we’ll be looking to keep our run going.

It’s going to be great getting back home to our lovely big pitch.

I think some teams struggle to cover the ground to stop us passes through their final third.

With a trip to Gillingham to come next Tuesday, if we can pick up six points in such a short space of time, it’d be another big step towards where we want to be.

Surely the teams around us can’t keep up their form!

I like to look at the other results, and the likes of Shrewsbury, and now Bradford, are just not slipping up.

But regardless of how they perform, I think we’ve got enough to keep it going for the course of the season.

Having worked with the gaffer before, and won promotion, I do see a similarity between here and what we had at Chesterfield.

Coming into training every day is so enjoyable, and that goes a very long way in this game.

You look at the dark nights to come, in December and January, that’s when a good dressing room will get you through.

Much of the focus over the last week or so has been on the World Cup qualifiers – but I have to be honest...I don’t like watching international football!

I’m obviously English, I’m an England fan, but I just really hate watching them.

They bore me! I’d much rather watch a Football League game!

You find yourself screaming at the telly sometimes, because the players are so good...they’ve had much better careers than me.

But you just want them to do that bit more, don’t you?

That said, I wouldn’t have a clue how to put it right.

Some people blame the manager, the formation...I just don’t know.

Maybe it’s harsh, but some of them look as if they don’t really want to be there.

They seem like different players when they’re playing for their club sides.

Obviously I’ll be pumped up for the World Cup as ever, but they just don’t inspire me at the moment.

Gary Roberts was speaking to Paul Kendrick