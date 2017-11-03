Latics guest column: Jamie Jones

We were all a little bit disappointed to have only drawn with Blackburn, even though it kept our unbeaten record going.

I don’t think we created as many chances as we’d have liked – especially after they’d gone down to 10 men.

We’ve tried to do our job at the back with the clean sheet, and it’s just unfortunate we couldn’t force the winner.

We know we could have gone top with Shrewsbury losing, but to be honest we don’t look at that.

All we can do is concentrate on what we do, we’ve not been able to haul them back today, but maybe next time.

On a personal level, it was good to get back to keeping clean sheets.

I wasn’t happy at conceding goals at both Gillingham and Blackpool, and it was nice to put that right last weekend.

It means I still haven’t conceded a league goal at the DW Stadium - in six games – and long may that continue.

All you want to do as a goalkeeper is keep a clean sheet – no matter how it comes about.

Sometimes you’re called upon to make save after save, sometimes like Saturday it’s just the one.

It doesn’t bother me, just as long as nothing gets past you.

Most of the games this season I’ve had very little to do, apart from maybe the odd save, and that’s credit to the lads in front for defending so well.

Keeping your concentration is the main thing and thankfully I’ve been able to keep switched on throughout.

Attention switches to the FA Cup this weekend, and a first-round clash against Crawley Town.

This club has plenty of history in the competition – and it’s obviously an unbelievable trophy to win.

That day is rightly regarded as the biggest day in the history of this club.

All credit to the lads and staff who were involved, and hopefully we can do them proud this season as well.

As far as I’m concerned, the FA Cup is a great competition, it always has been.

And I’ve always enjoyed playing in the FA Cup.

I’ll never forget playing against Arsenal at the Emirates during my days at Leyton Orient, and we managed to come away with a 1-1 draw and a replay at home.

The replay didn’t work out so well for us – I won’t even tell you the score! – but it was a great experience.

To be fair, it was a great achievement us getting to the fifth round that year.

We went to Norwich and won 2-1, and we went to Swansea and beat them 2-1 as well.

Both of them were in the Championship at the time, and we were ‘little old’ Leyton Orient from League One.

It was just great to write our own little page in the FA Cup and hopefully that’s something we can do this season.

Crawley are from a division below, but they’ll come here wanting to make a headline and be the giant-killers.

But when the draw was made, we were the top-ranked side in the competition.

All we have to do is focus on playing our football right, stay alert, and make sure we get the job done.

Jamie Jones was speaking to Paul Kendrick