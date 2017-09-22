Latics guest player column - Will Grigg

The games are coming thick and fast at the moment, but that’s what we want.

We’ve got such a good squad here and, when you’re playing as well as we are, you don’t need a rest.

On a personal note, it’s great to be back in the team, and scoring my first goal of the season last weekend against Bristol Rovers.

I didn’t know it was that long since I’d scored in the league (almost a year), but it was a great feeling.

It’s been a frustrating time for me, I’m not going to lie. But it’s good to be back!

I’ve said to the boys if they keep creating chances like they have been doing, I can guarantee them 20-30 goals at least.

I think if I didn’t manage to get at least 20 at this level, as I have three times before, I’d be disappointed.

My record is what it is and I’ll be aiming to keep that going this season.

If the lads can keep playing as they are, and the chances keep coming, that is more or less guaranteed.

I’m a confident guy, and my record speaks for itself.

People always doubt you, and that’s quite amusing.

It doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Keep it coming, I’m not bothered!

I know what I can do. I’m a confident lad and I believe in myself.

I’m not going to pick up the ball and take on 10 players before sticking it in the top corner.

But anything in the box, I’ll be there, in and among the goals. It’s only a matter of time.

I’m working hard to get there, and that will hopefully come over the coming weeks.

I’m getting myself into the right positions, and it’s just finding that final touch to get the ball over the line.

I’m not far away – maybe give me a few weeks and I’ll be sitting here with 10 goals.

Sometimes you go through patches like this where it doesn’t quite happen for you.

I know I’m not quite there yet, and that probably makes it even more frustrating for me.

I know if was at 100 per cent I’d have scored a lot of goals already, and that’s frustrating for me to take.

Last season certainly didn’t go according to plan for a number of reasons.

I was probably on six or seven goals inside the first couple of months, and it was a mixture of a lot of things that I didn’t get more.

I wasn’t 100 per cent fit for a lot of that time – and I’m still not.

If I was 100 per cent fit, I’d probably have scored 10 this season – including five or six last Saturday!

It’s still a work in progress, I’m still working hard on my fitness, but hopefully the first goal will kickstart me.

We’ve got a good squad and, no matter who’s playing, you have to give 100 per cent or you’re out of the team.

It’s healthy for the team, but I know, if I do my stuff, I’ll get 20 goals at least and lead us to promotion.

The lads and the management team have been working hard with me.

It’s not far away, you can see that, and it’s just a matter of time.

Obviously I signed a new contract with the club the other week, and I don’t think it was ever in doubt to be honest.

When the new manager and his staff came in, it something we spoke about straight away.

They put their faith in me, and it didn’t take very long to do the deal.

It wasn’t something that took a few months – it was all done in a week.

I think that shows where I’m at and where the club are at.

I’ve always said I’m happy here and I just want to keep scoring goals on the field.

The gaffer’s been brilliant since he’s come in to be honest.

He keeps us on our toes, he lets us know when he’s not happy, but he also lets us know when he is happy.

He’s not been afraid to spice it up and change things when he’s felt it was needed, and we all go along with that.

Will Grigg was speaking to Paul Kendrick