Latics handed Forest test

Wigan Athletic have been drawn at home against Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 2013 winners and 2014 semi-finalists are currently languishing in the bottom three of the Championship.

And they have been handed the chance to avenge a 4-3 defeat at the City Ground back in August.

Holders Manchester United will host Reading, while Manchester City must head to West Ham.

The Old Trafford clash will see Reading boss Jaap Stam return to his old stamping ground.

City boss Pep Guardiola could have asked for an easier start to his FA Cup career than a trip to the London Stadium.

Everton will host Premier League champions Leicester in another all-Premier League tie.

Non-league Sutton United, who caused arguably the greatest-ever FA Cup shock when they beat top-flight Coventry in 1989, will host a local derby with AFC Wimbledon, while fellow non-leaguers Stourbridge, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will travel to Wycombe if they get past Northampton in round two.

Barrow, who upset League Two Bristol Rovers on Sunday, will entertain Rochdale.

Chelsea and Liverpool are among the favourites to lift the trophy at Wembley in May but both will have to wait to discover their third-round foes.

Chelsea will host either Notts County or Peterborough, while Newport or Plymouth will head to Anfield to meet Liverpool.

The 2015 winners Arsenal face a tricky trip to Preston.

The third-round ties will be played from January 6-9.

Full FA Cup third-round draw

Ipswich v Lincoln/Oldham

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull v Swansea

Sunderland v Burnley

QPR v Blackburn

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester City

Brighton v MK Dons/Charlton

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham v Newcastle

Chelsea v Notts County/Peterborough

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Derby

Everton v Leicester

Liverpool v Newport/Plymouth

Wycombe v Stourbridge/Northampton

Watford v Burton

Preston v Arsenal

Cardiff v Fulham

Stoke v Wolves

Cambridge v Leeds

Bristol City v Shrewsbury/Fleetwood

Huddersfield v Port Vale

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Brentford v Halifax/Eastleigh

Bolton v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Southampton

Sutton v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington v Luton

Rotherham v Oxford/Macclesfield