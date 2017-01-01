Latics loan duo return

Wigan Athletic boss Warren Joyce has secured his first couple of January ‘signings’ with the return of Ryan Colclough and Jack Hendry from their loan spells at MK Dons.

Winger Colclough had penned a season-long deal with the League One outfit, but Latics have exercised their right to recall him early at the halfway stage.

He goes straight into the squad for Monday’s big home game against high-flying Huddersfield.

Centre-back Hendry’s loan was only set to run until the end of this week, and he too will not be extending his stay down in Milton Keynes.

Both men have been training at Euxton over the last week or so and will be welcome additions to a squad that has been hanging on in recent weeks with badly-depleted numbers.

“Ryan is an exciting young talent and we feel the time is right for him to return to us,” said Joyce.

“We thank MK Dons for the work they have done in helping his development.

“He has the potential to make a contribution with us this season, hence we have recalled him now in order to integrate back into the squad.”

Colclough scored five times in 23 appearances for the Dons, including a memorable hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Uwe Rosler’s Fleetwood in September.

Hendry made 12 appearances during his time at Stadium MK, a couple of them coming off the bench.

The news is less positive surrounding Sam Morsy, who has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Championship rivals Barnsley.

Morsy has become an integral part of the Tykes midfield since his arrival at Oakwell, helping them challenge for an unlikely play-off push, and is thinking only of remaining in South Yorkshire.

“I said when I signed that my intention was to make it into a permanent move,” admitted Morsy.

“The previous Wigan manager (Gary Caldwell) had told me I was free to go, so I’m looking to make it a permanent deal here.

“I’m enjoying my time at the club. The manager (Paul Heckingbottom) has been brilliant with me and I feel like I’m improving.

“It’s a good club with the fans, the players and the staff - we all seem to be as one and that’s a really powerful thing in football.”

Latics do have a recall option on Morsy, but the picture is muddied somewhat with Barnsley also holding an agreement to sign the player on a permanent basis should they need to trigger it.

“Sam’s done great since he’s been here,” acknowledged Tykes boss Heckingbottom.

“When we took him on loan, part of the agreement is that we have an option to sign him. That’s in place until May.

“If Wigan decide to call him back, it might be something we have to look at sooner rather than later.

“The ball is in their court. He’s our player until the end of the season, unless Wigan call him back.”