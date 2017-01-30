Latics loan Flores to Blackpool

Wigan Athletic have loaned Jordan Flores to Blackpool for the rest of the season.

Boss Warren Joyce thinks the move will help the Aspull-born 21-year-old’s development.

“Jordan will benefit from extra game time,” said the manager.

“We hope he can get that with Blackpool, in a competitive environment. Gary Bowyer is an experienced manager and he will benefit from working under him.

“We wish him all the best and will be monitoring his progress.”