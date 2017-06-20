Latics looking for leaders after Jake exit

Wigan Athletic will be looking for a new leadership team on the field after parting company with vice-captain Jake Buxton by mutual consent.

Earlier this summer, captain Stephen Warnock, 35, confirmed he is looking for a fresh challenge elsewhere with his contract expring this summer.

And now 32-year-old Buxton - who has managed to secure a release from the remaining two years of his contract - is also off to pastures new, with a move back to Burton Albion looking to be the most likely outcome.

“We wish Jake all the best,” said new Latics boss Paul Cook.

“I know him by reputation and by what the chairman has told me about him.

“He’s a great professional who gave 100 per cent to the cause while with us and we respect the fact he has been honest.

“Sometimes in football you have to make difficult decisions with the long-term good of the club in mind, and we feel this is a move that benefits both parties.”

Buxton was signed from Derby this time last year and, despite carrying injuries for much of the season, was a virtual ever-present at the heart of the defence.

Cook has already moved to bolster the defensive ranks this summer, with the arrival of Chey Dunkley from Oxford and Terell Thomas from Charlton having been confirmed earlier this month.

Craig Morgan, who was relieved of the captaincy duties last summer, could be in line to regain the armband, with a decision expected shortly after the players return for pre-season training this weekend.