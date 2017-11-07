Latics receive Premier award

Wigan Athletic have become the first club outside the top flight to be awarded the Premier League Equality Standard – Intermediate Level.

The award recognises the practices of the club in terms of how it promotes equality and diversity.

A significant step in the club’s ambition to become a pioneer of best practice in promoting equality and diversity, signified by the success of the ‘Together’ programme which has recently been nominated for the Kick It Out Promoting Inclusion Award at the Northwest Football Awards, chief executive Jonathan Jackson was proud to receive high praise from the judging panel, chaired by Garth Crooks.

“It is a really proud moment for the football club and we’re absolutely delighted,” said Jackson. “To be the first EFL club to achieve this award is an honour.

“A lot of staff have worked really hard to achieve this recognition but this is only the start of the process for Wigan Athletic. We will continue to embed equality and diversity into everything we do.

“Particular mention must go to Head of Community Tom Flower and Head of HR and Safeguarding Louise Kerrigan who have worked really hard to get us to this point.”

Roisin Wood, Chief Executive Officer at Kick It Out, added: “Kick It Out is delighted to congratulate Wigan Athletic on achieving the Intermediate Level of the Premier League’s Equality Standard.

“Wigan have been a leading light in advancing equality practices through their football club and it is great to see their work being recognised.

“Wigan have set the example for many others clubs across the English Football League to follow, with the hope that others can be inspired to further enhance their activity in promoting equality, inclusion and cohesion.”