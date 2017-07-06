Latics sign Massey

Wigan Athletic have signed Gavin Massey on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old is a free agent after leaving Leyton Orient, and signed after a medical at the DW this week.

He’s quick, strong and committed and can operate anywhere across the front three Paul Cook

Massey scored eight goals in 36 league appearances for The Os last season and Latics manager Paul Cook sees him as a great addition.

“Gavin is a player we feel can do really well for us,” said Cook.

“He played against Portsmouth twice last season and scored a great goal at Fratton Park. He’s quick, strong and committed and can operate anywhere across the front three.

“For a player of his age, he has a lot of experience and has played a lot in this division. He adds great competition to the squad.”