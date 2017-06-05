Latics sign Oxford’s Dunkley

Cheyenne Dunkley will be Latics’ latest signing when his contract at Oxford United ends on June 30.

The 25-year-old defender helped Oxford to the final of the Checkatrade Trophy last season, featuring 52 times in all competitions as Michael Appleton’s side challenged for a play-off spot in Sky Bet League One.

Manager Paul Cook said: Chey has continued to develop his game year on year since he left Crewe after coming through their academy, learning the hard way in non-league and having his best season to date with Oxford United last year and playing over 50 games. He adds more quality to a strong defensive department.”