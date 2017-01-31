Latics sign Rangers keeper Gilks

Wigan Athletic have signed ex-Scotland international goalkeeper Matt Gilks from Rangers.

The 34-year-old has arrived at the DW Stadium for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

He passed a medical on Tuesday morning and signed an 18-month deal that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2018.

Latics manager Warren Joyce said: “Matt adds competition to the squad and we are delighted to welcome him on board, he’s a highly experienced keeper who has played in every division and knows the league inside out.

“We are delighted to have been able to secure his signature.”

Gilks has played for Burnley, Norwich City, Blackpool, Rochdale and Shrewsbury Town.

After leaving Blackpool, Gilks has endured a frustrating time, initially joining Burnley in 2014 as cover to Tom Heaton, but did not feature in the league.

He has found himself behind Wes Fotheringham at Rangers this season.

“It’s been a few weeks in the making, but to get it done and finally say I am a Wigan Athletic player is what I have been wanting to do for a few weeks, so I am delighted,” said Gilks.

“It’s a chance to freshen up for me. I went to Rangers in the summer and gave it my all up there to try and get into the team, but the manager didn’t really play me other than in the cup games.

“It’s good to move back to the north west as well. That plays a part with my family and it works out well for me coming here.”

Gilks also admitted the presence of David Perkins at the DW Stadium played a part in his decision to join Latics.

“I’ve known Perks for a long time,” Gilks explained. “We’ve stayed in touch since we played together at Rochdale and we know what each other are about.

“I am sure he has been asked by the manager about me, and I hope he gave positive feedback!

“I know most of the lads from throughout my playing career - when you move around you tend to know certain players that are at clubs anyway - so it makes slightly easier to fit in.”