Latics swoop for Fox Elder

Wigan Athletic have signed Leicester City’s Australian full-back Callum Elder on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has been with Leicester for the last six years, after making the move from Australian outfit Manly United.

He has enjoyed prevous loan spells with Mansfield in League Two, Peterborough in League One, and Brentford and Barnsley in the Championship.

“This is an area which has been of concern, where we have lacked cover,” admitted manager Paul Cook.

“Callum is someone we are happy to have brought on board.

“He’s young, quick, strong in the tackle and is a great addition to the squad.”