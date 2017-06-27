Latics to benefit from Reid experience

Former Sunderland and Manchester City manager Peter Reid is a new - but very familiar face - to Wigan Athletic’s pre-season look.

The ex-England international was at the club’s Euxton training base over the weekend to help welcome the players back before they departed for a week-long trip to Spain.

And boss Paul Cook admits it was a no-brainer to dip into Reid’s wealth of experience.

“How can someone like that not be of any use to us?” said new Latics boss Paul Cook.

“Peter’s a vastly-experienced figure in the game, and his presence will be of great benefit to us.”

Reid, who prepresented England at the 1986 World Cup - has offered his expertise on a voluntary basis, with no cost to the club whatsoever.

Meanwhile former Latics first-team coach John Doolan, who left the DW earlier this summer, has joined the staff at League Two outfit Accrington Stanley.