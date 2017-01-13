Latics to subsidise United ticket cost

Wigan Athletic’s FA Cup fourth-round trip to Manchester United has been confirmed for Sunday, January 29 (4pm).
Latics have received an allocation of 1,900 tickets for the game, with the top price of £46 adults.
But no Latics fan will pay more than £25 after the club have offered to subsidise the cost, as a gesture of goodwill to their loyal supporters.
Tickets will go on sale to season-card holders from next Thursday, January 19.
Fans will be able to buy two tickets per person, and both supporters must have a past booking history at the DW Stadium.
Ticket prices are as follows: Adults: £25, Over 65 2016-17 season card holders: £19, Over 65s non-season card holders: £25, 18-20yrs season card holders: £25, 18-20yrs non-season card holders: £25, 16 to 17yrs 2016-17 season-card holders: £19, 16 to 17yrs non-season card holders: £25, Under 16 2016-17 season-card holders: £10, Under 16 non-season card holders: £18 .
Any remaining tickets will go on sale from Monday, January 23.
Tickets are available from the ticket office, the club’s official website or by ringing 0871 66 33 552.
