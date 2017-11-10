Latics ‘would be natural fit’ for investment - Jackson

Chief executive Jonathan Jackson admits Wigan Athletic would be a ‘natural fit’ for any foreign investor considering making a move for an English football club.

But he insisted reports of an imminent takeover by a Far East consortium are wide of the mark.

Speculation was rife last month that Latics had been targeted, with a proposed £20million takeover on the cards.

Jackson, though, says nothing is cut and dried as yet.

“Football clubs are always up for sale,” he said.

“Discussions take place from time to time between the owners and shareholders, and prospective people who may be interested in buying football clubs.

“That happens all the time, but at Wigan Athletic we’re concentrating on the football, and striving for promotion.

“The Whelan family have been owners of this football club for over 20 years, and they continue to be very strong and supportive owners.

“We’re delighted that’s the case, and we’ll continue to operate this football club the way we see fit to ensure success on the field.

“It would be wrong for me to comment on rumours and speculation.

“At the right time, when it’s appropriate, there will be announcements from the football club.

“But I certainly wouldn’t believe everything you hear in the media.”

Jackson also denied that Latics required investment to have any hope of revisiting their Premier League dream.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s the case,” he said.

“Huddersfield have proved, and Burnley, that promotion to the Premier League can be achieved with the existing ownership models.

“It is a challenge, even to be competitive in the Championship.

“I think the average loss per club in the Championship is something in the region of £13-15million per season.

“And obviously the owner has to put the money in to continue operating, and be competitive,

“Obviously clubs at the top end will lose far more than that.

“But then other clubs can be more sustainable by developing their own players, and by really effective player trading.

“There’s different ways of doing it, you don’t always have to have very wealthy owners to fund that challenge.

“But at the same time, that is attractive for football clubs, and that’s why so many of them are changing ownership at this time.

“Football clubs are always attractive, all around the world, and British football clubs are especially attractive to investors at the moment - because of the rewards attached to being in the Premier League.

“We’ve shown we have that infrastructure in place to be successful, so it would be a natural fit for somebody who wants to buy a football club.

“But that’s on the assumption the current owners want to sell the football club, and if there was an agreement in place.

“Whether that’s in the six months or the next six years, who knows?

“It may never happen.

“In the meantime, we continue to do as we always have under the Whelan family, and that’s be as successful as we can be both on and off the pitch.”