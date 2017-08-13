Laurent hoping to kickstart his career

Josh Laurent has signalled his intention to put down some roots with Wigan Athletic after marking his full debut with a goal in midweek.

The 22-year-old has led a somewhat nomadic existence so far, with seven clubs already on his CV before he’s reached the 50-appearance mark.

He’s had to bide his time and wait for his opportunity to impress at Wigan, having been signed in the January transfer window by Warren Joyce.

But after being given his big chance by Paul Cook in midweek – and scoring the opening goal in the League Cup win over Blackpool – he says the time has come to kickstart his career.

“Last season was frustrating at times with not playing so much,” he told the Wigan Post.

“But I’m bedded in now, the boys have made me feel welcome and it’s time to kick on, and get some games.

“I’ve never doubted that this was the right move for me to make.

“People have been saying to me all along that I was doing well, keep my head down and my chance would come. Making the leap from League Two to the Championship was always going to be tough, and I certainly didn’t expect to be playing every game.

“But I’m still young, I’m still learning, and it’s time for me to kick on.

“The plan now is to put some real roots down here and really kick on.

“This is a massive club, and it’s only going in one direction, and one direction only. The next step is to get back into the Championship, and then take it from there.”

London-born Laurent has certainly been making his family work to see their boy, with his fan club religiously following him around to cheer him on.

“I’m been up and down the country already a lot,” he acknowledged.

“It’s a lot of miles for my dad and the rest of my family to travel to see me play every game, but we’re used to it now!

“The move up to Hartlepool was such a big one from home, so to move down here it’s a lot nearer than I was.

“Wherever I’m playing they’re always there – they were here on Tuesday night which was extra special.”

And he hopes his goalscoring exploits are a sign of things to come.

“I’m very happy to have got on the scoresheet,” he added. “That’s what I like to do, breaking lines, and trying to get into the box.

“I had a few chances like that last season, at Hartlepool, and missed.

“So I was very happy to see it going in. I really feel I can add goals to my game, I just need to get into the box more.

“With my legs I feel I can be a late runner into the box, and obviously that will help me to get chances.

“Hopefully it gives the manager something to think about. But we know we’ve still got to do a lot more in training to catch his eye.

“Fingers crossed he gives me another chance and then it’s up to me to keep taking it.

“I spoke to him in the week, and he told me to make the most of the opportunity - and you never know. I’ve just got to keep my head down now and keep it going.”