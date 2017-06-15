Liverpool to return to Wigan this summer

Wigan Athletic have added a glamour tie against Premier League giants Liverpool to their pre-season schedule.

Liverpool visited the DW Stadium last summer as part of a memorable weekend double-header that also brought Jose Mourinho and Manchester United to town.

And Jurgen Klopp will once again be bringing his star-studded squad up the East Lancs to kick-off Wigan’s pre-season programme next month.

The match will take place on Friday, July 14, kick-off 7.30pm.

Tickets will go on general sale on Monday, June 19, priced £15 adults, £10 under 18s, £5 under 11s and £2 under 5s.

Home supporters will be initially allocated in the West Stand.

Away supporters will initially be allocated in the East Stand.

The match will be Paul Cook’s first in charge of Latics following his summer arrival from Portsmouth.

Latics travel to Southport four days later (July 18), before visiting Notts County the following Saturday (July 22).

Next up is the long trek up to Hartlepool on Tuesday, July 25, before a journey across the M62 to Grimsby on Saturday, July 29.

The League One campaign kicks-off on the weekend of August 4/5/6.