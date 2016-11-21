Loan star Bogdan facing season KO

Adam Bogdan could well have played his last game for Wigan Athletic after revealing he suffered cruciate knee ligament damage at Barnsley on Saturday.

The Hungarian stopper - on a season-long loan from Liverpool - was stretchered off after an hour of the 0-0 draw at Oakwell after an innocuous-looking fall in the penalty area.

And he confirmed on social media on Monday evening that he faces a ‘lengthy’ period on the sidelines, which could end his spell at the DW Stadium.

With the expected lay-off from such an injury being anything up to a year, it would be a major surprise to see the 29-year-old pull on a Latics shirt again.

“I have just received the result of my MRI scan, which showed that I tore my ACL in my right knee,” said Bogdan.

“It will be a lengthy recovery.

“I am sure I will return stronger.”

Latics chairman David Sharpe was quick to offer his support via his own Twitter account.

“All the best to Adam Bogdan in his recovery,” tweeted Sharpe.

“A terrible injury for him!! I’m sure he will bounce back from it!!”

Bogdan arrived at the DW over the summer to bolster the goalkeeping ranks after Latics offloaded Rich O’Donnell and Lee Nicholls to Bristol City and MK Dons respectively.

After featuring in the majority of the pre-season friendlies, he established himself as Gary Caldwell’s undisputed No.1, and indeed has been an ever-present up to now.

Latics at least have experienced back-up in Jussi Jaaskelainen, who took over from Bogdan for the final half an hour at Oakwell and preserved a crucial clean sheet.

The 41-year-old enjoyed a superb debut campaign at Wigan last term, playing an instrumental role as Latics romped to the League One title.

Bogdan’s injury will inevitably force Latics to look into the emergency loan market, with clubs able to being in short-term goalkeeping reinforcements outside of the transfer window.