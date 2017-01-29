Manchester United 4-0 Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned

The Wigan Today team at Old Trafford take a closer look at Latics' exit from the FA Cup.

1 - We know from previous years that a cup run distraction is never a bad thing but Championship survival has always been the number one priority this season. Latics have a run of crucial league matches coming thick and fast over the next couple of weeks and although a lucrative replay at the DW may have been an attractive prospect, Warren Joyce's squad now has one thing to concentrate on.

2 - Callum Connolly has had a big impact since joining on loan from Everton, plugging the problem position at right-back. His performance today was another big tick, especially in the first half when he and David Perkins did a fair job of blunting United's left side of Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial. He didn't appear fazed by being on the big stage and the youngster appears to have a bright future.

3 - Okay, we may be clutching at straws here, but Latics were the better side for much of the first half and things may have been different if they had gone in at half-time at 0-0. Marouane Fellaini's header completely knocked the stuffing out of the away side and United dominated the second half, especially when they got the second and Latics were facing an impossible task.

4 - The transfer window slams shut - it always *slams* shut - on Tuesday and the absence of Adam Le Fondre and Jordi Gomez may be revealing. If both are heading to the exit door then it would leave Latics short of attacking options but it may be the case that if they go some other deals for some new faces may be pending.

5 - He's been nursing an injury in recent weeks but it was very early on in the second half when the away end were calling for the introduction of Yanic Wildschut. He is crucial to the club's Championship aspirations and it would be wise to lock him in a cupboard somewhere until the transfer deadline passes. It's great news therefore that he was able to get a run out for 30 minutes today.Hopefully he has suffered no ill effects from today's run out and will go straight back into the side for the Sheffield Wednesday clash on Friday.

And an added extra - It was pretty cold at Old Trafford but Warren Joyce stayed true to his usual form, opting for shorts in stark contrast to the suited Jose Mourinho. Wonder whether he wears any liniment or deep heat to block out the freezing conditions?