Manchester United 4 Wigan Athletic 0

Wigan Athletic bowed out of the FA Cup at Manchester United - but anyone who saw the game will know the 4-0 scoreline hugely flattered the hosts.

Latics made by far the brighter start, and could have been ahead inside 10 minutes but for a superb save from Sergio Romero to deny Callum Connolly.

Then, five minutes before half, Michael Jacobs could only kick thin air from the penalty spot with the goal at his mercy.

And Latics were made to pay a high price as United took the lead four minutes later, when Marouane Fellaini headed home from close range.

The visitors also started the second half in determined mood, but David Perkins was unable to take advantage of their best chance, seeing his shot from the edge of the area blocked by Chris Smalling with Romero out of the equation.

And United produced a harsh lesson in ruthless finishing to give the scoreline a lop-sided look.

Smalling notched number two himself with a clinical header from Anthony Martial’s cross just before the hour mark, and the Frenchman supplied number three for Henrikh Mikhitaryan with 16 minutes to go.

With Latics out on their feet after an admirable effort, United added a fourth with 10 minutes to go, Bastian Schweinsteiger volleying home from close range from Wayne Rooney’s corner.