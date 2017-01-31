Mandron makes it four for Latics - and it’s not over yet

Eastleigh striker Mikael Mandron has become Wigan Athletic’s fourth capture of an already-frantic transfer deadline day - with boss Warren Joyce expected to bolster his squad further before the 11pm deadline.

The capture of Mandron follows hot on the heels of former Manchester United duo Alex Bruce and James Weir, who earlier in the afternoon signed on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season.

Mandron was recommended by Andy Welch, who joined the Latics coaching staff from Sunderland last week, having already appeared on the radar of Joyce at junior level.

“The manager knew me from back at Sunderland where I played against his Manchester United side a few times,” Mandron said.

“He says he’s always liked me and he sees potential in me and that, with the work we’ll do here, I will grow and get better.”

“This is most definitely a step up, but I am always looking for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to play and show everyone what I can do.”

The move came minutes after Latics confirmed the departure of loan striker Adam Le Fondre, who was recalled by parent club Cardiff and immediately loaned out to League One outfit Bolton.

Having offloaded Jordi Gomez to Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday morning - and with Yanic Wildschut expected to complete his move to Norwich for £7million before the deadline - it’s been a real ‘revolving door’ day at the DW Stadium.

Bruce and Weir, who both worked with Joyce at Old Trafford, have joined on loan for the rest of the season.

Centre-back Bruce, 32, hasn’t featured for the Tigers this season, while midfielder Weir, 21, has only appeared in three EFL Cup games since his summer switch from United.

But Joyce clearly feels they can add quality and depth to the squad ahead of the run-in.

“Alex knows this division inside out, he is street-wise and understands exactly what we need over the next three months,” Joyce said.

“He adds tremendous competition to the squad.”

On Weir, he added: “I know James well and he has great potential.

“He is tremendously versatile, hard-working boy who can play in a number of positions, including as a winger, and I am delighted he has agreed to come to us.”

Also rumoured to be on his way to Wigan is winger Gabriel Obertan, who is a free agent after a short and unsuccessful spell in Russia with Anzhi Makhachkala.

Obertan, who moved to Russia after a five-year spell with Newcastle, whom he joined from Manchester United in 2011, has also been interesting Crystal Palace, but Latics have earmarked him as the man to fill the void left by Wildschut.

Latics are still reeling from the bombshell dropped by the flying Dutchman on Monday night, when he submitted a transfer request.

Wildschut is also interesting Derby, but Norwich are expected to win the race for his signature for £7million, after seeing bids of £4million and £6million rejected.

Latics are also believed to be keen on Grimsby hotshot Omar Bogle, although they may have to go up to a seven-figure bid to get their man.

Earlier in the day, Joyce tied up his first permanent signing as Latics boss, landing former Blackpool goalkeeper Matt Gilks ofrom Rangers n an 18-month contract.

Latics also recalled striker Billy Mckay from League One Oldham, before sending him straight out to Scottish outfit Inverness, from whom they signed him two years ago.