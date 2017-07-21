Mandron moves to Colchester

Wigan Athletic striker Mikael Mandron has signed for League Two outfit Colchester for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old striker only joined Latics in January from non-league Eastleigh.

But he struggled to force his way into a side desperately lacking goals, making just three appearances.

And it’s no surprise to see him moving on for a new challenge down south.

Fellow Latics striker Kaiyne Woolery continues to be strongly linked with a move to another League Two outfit, Swindon, as Paul Cook continues to cull his squad to free up space - and wages - for new signings.