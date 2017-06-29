Massey on Cook’s radar

Latics were last night shaping as favourites to sign Gavin Massey.

The winger exercised an option in his contract to leave Leyton Orient at the end of the season after their relegation into the National League.

Paul Cook’s former club, Portsmouth, as well as Bradford City have also reportedly been keen to sign the 24-year-old.

But it’s thought Latics have persuaded him to make the move to the DW Stadium to add some firepower to their squad ahead of the assault on League One.

They have already strengthened their defence with the summer captures of Charlton Athletic’s Terell Thomas and Oxford United’s Cheyenne Dunkley.

Massey spent one season with the O’s, scoring eight goals, after joining from Colchester United for £150,000 last summer.

If he does sign, he will become the third ex-Colchester player on Wigan’s books, along with Alex Gilbey and David Perkins.

The Latics squad are currently away in Spain on a team-bonding and training week.