Matt finishes time with Latics

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Matt Gilks has signed for League One rivals Scunthorpe United on a two-year deal.

Gilks only joined Latics from Rangers back in January, and ended the season as first choice.

But his departure leaves the club with no senior goalkeepers on the books, with Jussi Jaaskelainen having moved on at the end of his contract and Jakob Haugaard returning to parent club Stoke.

“It is important we have players at the club who are 100% focused on wanting to be here and succeed with us,” said Latics boss Paul Cook.

“We wish him all the best in the future and move on.”