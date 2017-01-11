Max warns defences - Will’s back on fire!

Wigan Athletic hotshot Will Grigg is back on fire – and that spells bad news for Championship defences between now and the end of the season.

That’s the message from team-mate Max Power, who’s backing Grigg to fire Latics out of the relegation mire after ending his goal drought against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup at the weekend.

“It was great see Griggy back on the goal trail,” Power told the Evening Post.

“I was made up for him, and hopefully it will give him that bit more confidence.

“The goal was textbook Will as well.

“He’s probably been starved of a little bit of service this season.

“But we know what Will brings to the team – and I firmly believe he can play at any level.

“If you create chances and get the ball into the right positions – which he always seems to find – he’s a great finisher and he will score goals.

“Hopefully it will give him and everyone at the club a lift and we can go on a run like we did last season.”

Grigg fired 29 goals last term, lifting the League One Golden Boot as Latics clinched promotion as champions.

After a non-playing role with Northern Ireland at Euro 2016 – which robbed him of a well-earned break and a meaningful pre-season – Grigg picked up where he left off at the start of this term.

He scored six goals in the opening 11 matches of the campaign, but then went 15 matches for club and country without a goal before scoring the opener on Saturday.

“I think his performances have been very good for the side,” enthused Latics boss Warren Joyce.

“Scoring goals is the hardest thing to do in football.

“People will praise him when he scores and criticise him when he misses.

“But it is the hardest job to do, and I think his contribution to the side has been great over the period I’ve been here.

“I think he’s got what he deserved through hard work, perseverance and through his hard work for the team.”