Mckay joins Caledonian Thistle on loan

Wigan Athletic have loaned striker Billy Mckay to Caledonian Thistle until the end of the season after being recalled from his loan to Oldham Athletic.

The 28 year old Northern Ireland international has played 33 times for Oldham in all competitions this season, scoring four goals, and will now spend the rest of the season back at the club from which Latics originally signed him in January 2015.

His last appearance for Latics was in August 2015.