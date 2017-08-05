MK Dons 0 Wigan Athletic 1

Nick Powell’s 38th-minute goal gave Wigan Athletic a winning start to life back in League One at MK Dons.

But their first opening-day triumph since 2013 wasn’t achieved without concern, with Callum Elder - making his debut at left-back controversially sent from the field just before half-time following a late challenge on George Williams.

However, MK Dons conceded their numerical supremacy in the second period when Scott Wootton was penalised for hauling down Michael Jacobs and the red card came out for a second time.

Lee Nicholls was in outstanding form for the Dons against his old club, pulling off a string of saves to keep the margin at just one.

He had no answer seven minutes before the break, however, when Jacobs fed Powell, who waited until the perfect moment to stroke the ball past Nicholls and into the far corner.

Stadium:mk is clearly a happy huinting ground for Powell, who scored a brace here four seasons ago to keep Latoics on the Wenbley trail in the FA Cup.

At the other end, Christian Walton had relatively little to do as the Latics back four kept their opponents at arm’s length, to the delight of their 1,200-strong fanbase behind the goal.