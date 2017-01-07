Montanier: We were second best to Wigan

Nottingham Forest boss Philippe Montanier could not hide his disappointment after seeing Wigan Athletic deservedly book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Forest were second best throughout, and the 1,500-plus away contingent were barracking their side long before Yanic Wildschut popped up on the hour mark to add to Will Grigg’s opening goal on the stroke of half-time.

“I am disappointed about the result, but especially because we played a poor game in every sector - defensively, technically, physically,” assessed Montanier.

“This afternoon was disappointing and negative as a whole.”

Forest even squandered their chance of a late comeback when Eric Lichaj’s 82nd-minute penalty was saved by Wigan goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard on debut.

“I think we finished better in the last 20 minutes,” Montanier argued. “Perhaps the penalty could have given us more hope to draw.

“But we were poor in every sector, even with the penalty.

“I would have liked to win this game, because it is a good way to recover a good dynamic after several defeats.

“It is important sometimes to win a cup game, and I had a lot of hope for this game.

“Our priority is the Championship, but this game was a good opportunity for us.

“But we lost, and we played a poor game.”

Montanier also admitted he could well understand the frustrations of the Forest fans.

“They come to support us, and we showed a poor game,” he added. “For all the Forest people - for the fans, for us - we can’t accept that.

“You have to react for the next game and to be more strong.

“For this moment, we lack a little confidence.

“But in the past we have shown some good things, and we have to repeat.”