Morgan sidelined for ‘months’ with hip problem

Paul Cook admits Wigan Athletic have been dealt ‘a real blow’ with news Craig Morgan will be sidelined for ‘months’ while he undergoes hip surgery.

The ex-Wales international centre-back – club captain during the League One title-winning campaign of 2015/16 – has been conspicuous by his absence during the opening two matches of the season.

His last outing was during the 14-0 friendly victory over Chorley earlier this month, but he was not deemed up to full-contact action when the season began for real last weekend.

And Cook has revealed the player and club have decided keyhole surgery is the best course of action, which will mean a considerable period of recovery and rehabilitation.

“It’s a real blow for him and the club but it is important that we get Craig back fit and firing and we will give him as much time as that takes,” said Cook.

“Without putting a precise timescale on it, we know it will be months. It’s quite a common procedure and the most important thing is that Craig recovers fully. We wish him well.”

On the plus side, Donervon Daniels has reported no after-effects to his 90-minute run-out against Blackpool in midweek – his first outing for 12 months after a knee injury.