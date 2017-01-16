Morsy extends Latics contract to end speculation

Sam Morsy penned a contract extension at Wigan Athletic until 2019 - then admitted he feared he’d played his last game for the club.

The 25-year-old had looked to be on his way out of the DW Stadium when he was loaned out to Barnsley at the start of the season after falling out of favour with then-Latics boss Gary Caldwell.

Having impressed during the first half of the campaign, Latics exercised their right to recall him back in January with Warren Joyce now at the helm.

Barnsley responded by triggering a clause that allowed them to land Morsy on a permanent basis for a set price agreed last summer.

But while the Tykes struggled to meet his personal terms, Morsy remained a Latics player - and the tough-tackling midfielder featured in the recent victories over Nottingham Forest and Burton, Wigan’s first back-to-back wins of the season.

And he has now ended all the speculation about his future by penning a new deal with Latics.

“I am delighted to commit my future to Wigan Athletic,” Morsy revealed.

“If I am being honest, six months ago I didn’t think I would ever play for the club again.

“I had a great time at Barnsley but, as soon as I came back earlier this month, the manager here outlined straight away what he wants, his vision for the club and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“The manager here has been great with me, and really pushed for this.

“And I do believe there could be some really exciting times ahead for the club.

“The ultimate aim this season is to survive in the Championship.

“I think we can do that, and then kick on in the future.

“The support I have seen from the fans on social media, the reception I had against Nottingham Forest and at Burton too, has been amazing.

“It feels really good to be wanted and I just want to help the club climb the table.”

Latics boss Joyce identified holding on to Morsy very early as a priority deal, and is delighted to be able to keep hold of the Egypt international.

“Sam is my type of player, and he has been excellent in the last two games,” Joyce said.

“I made it clear to him on the phone when I first came to the club, and when we met in person on his return, that I wanted him here, and I thank the club for backing my judgement and offering him a new deal.

“We are delighted all the speculation can end now and Sam can focus on giving 100 per cent for Wigan Athletic.”

Chairman David Sharpe is also happpy at being able to ‘draw a line’ under a situation that could easily have gone the other way.

“Sam has shown us since signing for us last January, and returning this January, what he can bring to the team, and Warren (Joyce) asked us to do everything we could to make him stay with us,” Sharpe added.

“He is the type of player Warren and myself want at this club.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new deal to Sam, and also that he has shown commitment to us in return by signing it.

“We can now draw a line under this issue and move on.”