Morsy hold-up ‘frustrating’, admits Tykes chief

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom admits he has no idea whether he’ll be able to prise Sam Morsy away from Wigan Athletic on a permanent basis.

Morsy was loaned out to the Tykes at the start of the season after falling out of favour with then-Latics boss Gary Caldwell.

Having impressed during the first half of the campaign, Latics exercised their right to recall him back in January with Warren Joyce now at the helm.

Barnsley responded by triggering a clause that allows them to land Morsy on a permanent basis for a set price agreed last summer.

But until personal terms are agreed, Morsy remains a Latics player - and the tough-tackling midfielder has featured in the recent victories over Nottingham Forest and Burton, Wigan’s first back-to-back wins of the season.

“That is a frustrating one, because I know we could have got him, but we haven’t yet,” acknowledged Tykes boss Heckingbottom.

“How it ends up, I don’t know. He played here and did well, but at the minute, he is a Wigan player.

“I know we would be good for Sam and that Sam would be good for us.”

Barnsley are understood to be struggling to match what Morsy currently earns at Wigan, with speculation the player could well end up with a new deal to stay at the DW Stadium.

“I don’t know,” added Heckingbottom, when asked whether the player could end up committing his future to Latics.

“He has played for Wigan twice and played well. So possibly.”