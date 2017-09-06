Morsy’s Egypt on track to reach top of football pyramid

Sam Morsy and Egypt have moved to within a couple of wins of qualifying for next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

The Wigan Athletic captain has been away on international duty over the last week, initially tasting defeat as Egypt lost 1-0 to Uganda in Kampala over the weekend.

However, the Pharoahs had their revenge in the return fixture in Alexandria, winning themselves by the same scoreline.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored the only goal with only six minutes gone, but in reality the winning margin should have been even more emphatic.

Neverthleless Egyypt – who haven’t qualified for the World Cup since Italia ‘90, although they have won four African titles during that time – secured all three points, which sees them leapfrog their opponents at the top of Group E.

Uganda are in second place, two points behind on seven, with Ghana in third place on five points.

Next up for Egypt is a home game with Congo – who can no longer qualify – on October 8.