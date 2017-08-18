Morsy: Toughest test so far for us

Skipper Sam Morsy thinks tomorrow’s trip to Boundary Park will be Latics’ hardest game of the season so far.

Looking at the League One ladder, with Latics’ perfect start a direct contrast from Oldham’s two losses from two, some may scratch their heads at the claim.

But Morsy says Oldham’s start is exactly why they’ll be tough to beat.

“It probably makes it a harder game if I’m honest,” he said when asked about Oldham’s start.

“It will be our hardest game so far this season. They’ve got some good players, they’ve got a good, proven manager (in John Sheridan) it’s a north west derby so it will be a really tough game.

“We know that we’re going to have to be at it if we want the three points. We’ll have to be on our game for sure.”

Following manager Paul Cook’s arrival, the Egypt international was handed the captain’s armband for this season – a job Morsy enjoys.

But he is refusing to take too much of the credit for Latics’ red hot start to the campaign, pointing out there are numerous leaders on the field.

“Our start has been promising,” he said.

“There’s been a bit of a turnaround, the team is new, there are lots of new players.

“We’ve started brightly and we’re delighted to have won a couple of games.

“I was delighted to be given the responsibility of being captain. I’ve been really enjoying it, we’ve made a good start to the season so we need to continue that now.

“It probably gives you that little bit of extra responsibility but you need a lot of captains in your team to be successful and you need everybody to take responsibility and it is an added responsibility but it’s something I enjoy.”

Pointing to Wigan’s great start to the season, which has seen two league wins backed-up with an EFL Cup win over Blackpool, Morsy says improvements behind the scenes have been as important as results.

Since Cook’s arrival, fans have embraced a ‘feelgood’ factor at the club, which Morsy admits has been infectious, though he is cautious the season is still in its infancy.

“There’s a real buzz around the place,” he said.

“People are really enjoying their work, there’s a great team spirit within the group and I think that comes from winning games.

“The manager’s made it a really positive environment and we just have to keep going and try to make it a run, if we can.

“We are at the very, very start of that but we have to keep the momentum going.”