Morsy ‘vital’ to Latics hopes - Cook

Paul Cook admits Sam Morsy will be ‘vital’ to Wigan Athletic’s plans for the new season.

The 25-year-old is already well-known to Cook, having been his captain during their time together at Chesterfield.

And after reporting back for pre-season training at Euxton – having been granted extra time off due to international commitments – Morsy has already been identified for a key role in the new-look Latics.

“I would imagine the way we want to play, Sammy will be vital to that,” Cook told the Wigan Post.

“I’m very lucky to have inherited Sammy.

“In fact, I tried to sign him numerous times when I was at Portsmouth, but he just laughed at me down the phone!

“So when I drop him now, I can laugh back at him!

“But, seriously, he’s a top player – one of many top players we have here.

“It’s not just about Sammy, though – it’s about the rest of the players as well.”

When asked whether he’d spoken to Morsy before taking the Wigan job, Cook could not resist another huge smile.

“It’s hard not to talk to Sammy, if you know Sammy Morsy!” he laughed.

“I’ve known Sammy for a very long time, since he was a very young lad.

“He was one of my first signings at Chesterfield and, in my opinion, he is a top, top player.

“He’s a very focused lad, a very driven lad, and all the time I’ve worked with him, I’ve found him a pleasure to be around.”