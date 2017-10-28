Mowbray bemoans ‘ridiculous’ decision

Tony Mowbray believes his Blackburn side more than earned their point at Wigan, having overcome the ‘ridiculous’ sending-off of Elliott Bennett just before the hour mark.

The home side dominated the majority of the DW Stadium clash, but couldn’t take advantage of an extra man for the last half an hour.

And Mowbray feels Rovers had to do it tough, with Bennett’s second yellow card - for simulation - particularly hard to stomach.

“He’s moving that fast, he skips the ball past, the boys legs out, he either jumps over the tackle or gets absolutely smashed,” assessed the Rovers boss.

“I can’t understand it, if the referee doesn’t think it’s a foul, play the game on.

“For me, you have to get out the way of it, with the leg hanging, or you’re going to smash your own leg.

“I don’t know what the word really for those, so we have to accept it.

“It’s not a straight red, it’s a second yellow, we were looking to appeal it, but I’m not sure.

“I’ve just watched it and it’s ridiculous.”

The stalemate maintains Wigan’s unbeaten home record, but Mowbray was happy to keep the gap between his side and Paul Cook’s men at 12 points.

“There’s lots of credit points for our team,” Mowbray added.

“I thought we took the game to them, played on the front foot.

“It was everything we worked on building to this game.

“It was a good game between, I’d hope, two top teams in this league, with the same aspirations.”