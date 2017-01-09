Nathan Byrne’s bridges at Latics - for now

Nathan Byrne has left Wigan Athletic and signed for League One outfit Charlton on loan for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old had only been a Latics player for just over four months, having joined on deadline day from Wolves back in August.

But after struggling to break into the side under both Gary Caldwell and Warren Joyce, he has dropped down to League One and a new challenge with the Addicks.

Hopes were high when the right-sided player arrived from Wolves, who had pipped Latics to his signature when he left Swindon the previous summer.

But he has made just 14 appearances this term – eight of which have come off the bench – and failed to complete 90 minutes in a Wigan shirt.

“Nathan definitely has qualities but we feel, at this moment, he would be better served by going on loan and getting matches under his belt then reassessing the situation in the summer.” said Latics boss Joyce.

“We wish him all the best at Charlton.”

Byrne came through the ranks at Tottenham before joining Swindon in 2013.

After unsuccessful spells at Wolves and Wigan, the St Albans-born player has elected to try to kickstart his career back in the south.

Byrne will follow in the footsteps of ex-Latics defender Jason Pearce, who moved to the Valley last summer.

“I’m very happy to be able to add Nathan to our squad,” said Charlton boss Karl Robinson.

“When he was at Swindon, he was one of the best players in this league.

“He plays off the right and can also play as a 10.

“He can be phenomenal going forward, is very quick and will add energy to the squad.

“We’ve brought in a top, top player at this level.

“Hopefully he finds a home here where he enjoys playing football.”

Meanwhile, the future of striker Adam Le Fondre also looks to be up in the air.

Le Fondre is on a season-long loan at Wigan, but reports claim parent club Cardiff will exercise their right to recall him midway through the deal in order to sell him, with Bolton believed to be frontrunners for his signature.

“There’s all kind of things that can go on in a transfer window,” acknowledged Latics boss Joyce.

“Obviously when there’s a parent club involved, they’ve got options where they can look to sell the player if they like.

“I can’t fault Le Fondre’s effort and attitude since I’ve been here.

“He’s been a first-class professional who’s conducted himself very well, I’ve no gripe with him.

“But you’ve not got the same level of control if they’re not your player.”