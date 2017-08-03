Search

New man Hunt ‘a top pro’

Noel Hunt in action for Latics against Chorley
Latics manager Paul Cook has described new signing Noel Hunt as ‘a top pro.’

Hunt joined Latics earlier today on a season-long deal after a trial period at the club.

He was with Paul Cook at Portsmouth last season, appearing 24 times.

Cook said: “Noel is a top pro whose experience, commitment and quality has already started rubbing off on the squad. He’s a player who trains as he plays, at 100 per cent level, and he will make a significant contribution on and off the field.”