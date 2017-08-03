New man Hunt ‘a top pro’

Latics manager Paul Cook has described new signing Noel Hunt as ‘a top pro.’
Hunt joined Latics earlier today on a season-long deal after a trial period at the club.
He was with Paul Cook at Portsmouth last season, appearing 24 times.
Cook said: “Noel is a top pro whose experience, commitment and quality has already started rubbing off on the squad. He’s a player who trains as he plays, at 100 per cent level, and he will make a significant contribution on and off the field.”
