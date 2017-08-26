No change in Power’s transfer situation

Leam Richardson has admitted Max Power’s situation at Latics remains unchanged, despite him making an appearance last Tuesday.

Power had been out of the side since Paul Cook took over as manager, with the player seeking a move away from the DW to continue his career in the Championship.

But with the 24-year-old still waiting for a move ahead of Thursday’s closure of the transfer window, assistant Richardson says the no one’s stance has changed since the loss to Aston Villa.

“He’s a Wigan player at the minute. Whether that changes over the next week or not is there to be seen,” said Richardson.

“I think people know the answers regarding Max. As a player, he’s a top class player.

“He’s made his views quite clear to the club as we have with our squad and how we want to go forward.

“But in the same aspect it’s important that people keep playing. It’s important we keep managing people correctly.”

Power has also played in ‘behind closed doors’ games in recent weeks, which Richardson says will benefit everyone.

He said: “It can only benefit Max, the club, whether he moves or doesn’t move.

“We’re still on the same page.”