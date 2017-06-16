No doubting Thomas is a Latic!

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas.

As the Wigan Post reported earlier this week, the 21-year-old has been surprisingly allowed to leave the Valley by boss Karl Robinson.

And despite rival interest from QPR, Woking, Stevenage, Hibernian and Gary Caldwell’s Chesterfield, he has elected to move up north and join Paul Cook’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

“A tall central defender with a good touch and athletic, Terell has become available and is one the recruitment department have been looking at,” said boss Paul Cook.

“We want him to develop with us this season.”