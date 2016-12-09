No Perks for Latics this season - David

David Perkins insists ‘a little bit of luck’ could be the tipping point between Wigan Athletic and a surge up the Championship table.

Latics travel down to Aston Villa this weekend looking to get back to winning ways after last weekend’s 1-0 home defeat to Derby.

That made it four games in a row on home soil without a win – and indeed without a goal – which partly explains why Latics are currently mired in 23rd place in the table.

On the road it’s been a different story, with Latics having gone an impressive five games since their last away defeat – an unlucky 1-0 loss at Preston back in September.

Latics have, of course, changed their manager since then, with Warren Joyce having replaced Gary Caldwell in the DW Stadium hotseat.

But Perkins reckons the side are still finding themselves on the wrong wide of the footballing gods at present.

“Training’s different under the new gaffer, little things are different, but in the main it’s the same squad and the lads are pretty much doing the same thing,” Perkins told the Evening Post.

“We just need a little bit of luck – and that was the story under the old manager.

“We always thought we were one win from turning it around, and I would say it’s the same with the new manager as well.”

The much-travelled 34-year-old, who swept the board at last season’s Player of the Year awards, has again been a key player this term.

Despite the arrival of several new midfielders over the summer, Perkins has remained a constant in the engine room, and he says he’s relishing the challenge.

“It’s tough, but it’s enjoyable,” he added.

“I’m happy to do the donkey-work and then give it to someone like Yanic (Wildschut), and Will (Grigg) if we can get him back scoring.

“We’ve also got Powelly (Nick Powell), Max (Power), some really good players, and we’re just looking for it to all click.”