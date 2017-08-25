Northampton match postponed

Latics’ League One match at home to Northampton Town on Saturday, September 2 has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Samy Morsy (Egypt), Lee Evans (Wales) and Owen Evans (Wales Under 21s), have earend call-ups, and EFL rules state that clubs with three or more call-ups are entitled to reschedule league matches.

A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed but tickets purchased for the original fixture will remain valid for the re-arranged match.