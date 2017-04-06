‘Nothing to lose’ this weekend - Barrow

Graham Barrow is expecting Saturday’s game between Wigan Athletic and Rotherham to be end-to-end, with both sides having ‘nothing to lose’.

Rotherham were finally put out of their misery last weekend when their relegation to the third tier was confirmed by a defeat to Fulham.

And Latics – after three defeats in a row under interim boss Barrow – will require a miracle to avoid joining them, with a seven-point buffer to make up to the safety mark with only six matches left.

“They’ll have nothing to lose but, in many respects, neither have we,” said Barrow.

“That said, we can’t completely go for it and open up, as we saw at Ipswich in midweek.

“We’ve got plenty of thinking to do about the approach for Saturday.

“I’ll be very disappointed if we saw anything like that again in the last few games.”

Barrow is contemplating changes after the midweek horror show at Ipswich.

“I keep giving everybody in the squad a chance,” he added.

“There’s probably only a couple in there who haven’t had a go, and they need to take it.”