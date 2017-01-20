Odelusi joins Seasiders

Wigan Athletic forward Sanmi Odelusi has joined League Two Blackpool on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has struggled to make any sort of impact since joining Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2015.

Odelusi made just five appearances during his debut season at the DW, three of them off the bench, with both of his starts coming in the cups.

He spent the first half of this season on loan at League One Rochdale, but only four of his 19 appearances have beben from the start.

Odelusi has been recalled from his time at Spotland in order to join the Tangerines, who are hoping to win promotion back to League One at the first attempt.