Wigan Athletic have parted company with forward Sanmi Odelusi by mutual consent.

The move comes as no surprise, with Odelusi having made only five appearances for the club during his two years at the DW Stadium.

The 24-year-old, who joined Latics in the summer of 2015 from Bolton, spent time on loan at Rochdale and Blackpool last season.

“We wish Sanmi well in his future career,” said a club statement.