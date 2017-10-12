Perkins warns there’s more to come from Latics

Wigan Athletic may be flying high in second spot in League One, with their best points tally after a dozen games since joining the Football League in 1978.

But midfielder David Perkins reckons the team could and should be doing even better!

“We’re obviously a new team with a new management staff, and I don’t think we could have asked for much more really,” Perkins told Wigan Today.

“But if we are being a little bit critical, we should probably have been killing off more games in the first half, going for more goals when we’ve been well on top.

“We’re always looking to improve, and that’s something we can build on this year.

“We’ve got another Tuesday game next week after Southend on Saturday, and if we can get six points from the next week, we can hopefully go even higher.

“We’re not scared of anyone, we know we’ve got a great squad.”

Perkins is playing more of a peripheral role this term than Wigan’s last campaign in League One.

That’s in stark contrast to two years ago when he was one the main men, sweeping the board at the club’s player of the year awards.

But the 35-year-old remains just as committed to helping the side achieve its goals at the end of the campaign.

And he says the fantastic backing from the terraces this term has reminded him of the roaring success of two years ago.

“The crowd have been brilliant at home, and on the road as well this year,” he added.

“At Scunthorpe on Saturday, and Peterborough the other week, they’ve really been raising the roof.

“It’s been so reminiscent of the promotion year, when you look at the Walsall game, and Chesterfield, and Fleetwood.

“They played a massive part in our success two years ago and hopefully it’s the same again this time.”